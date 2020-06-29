Jeannette M. Siewert
West Allis - (nee Loehe) Born to Life June 30, 1922 - Born to Eternal Life June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Siewert. Dear mother of Gary, Cathy (Thomas) Roberts, Mary (Thomas) Riemer and the late Lee (Penny Schilz) Siewert. Loving grandma of Michelle (Michael) Simonson, Brian (Gisela) Roberts, Amanda (fiance Patrick McNichols) Vallone, James (Peggy) Riemer, Jessica (Jerry) McCormick, Stephen (Krista) Siewert and Danielle (Daniel) Steinhart. Dear great-grandma of Taylor, Joshua, Austin, Paige, Haily, Jacob, Vincent, Zackary, Carter, Cole, Jordan, Bayley, Elliott, and a boy Siewert on the way. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, July 2, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home, 11030 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.
West Allis - (nee Loehe) Born to Life June 30, 1922 - Born to Eternal Life June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Siewert. Dear mother of Gary, Cathy (Thomas) Roberts, Mary (Thomas) Riemer and the late Lee (Penny Schilz) Siewert. Loving grandma of Michelle (Michael) Simonson, Brian (Gisela) Roberts, Amanda (fiance Patrick McNichols) Vallone, James (Peggy) Riemer, Jessica (Jerry) McCormick, Stephen (Krista) Siewert and Danielle (Daniel) Steinhart. Dear great-grandma of Taylor, Joshua, Austin, Paige, Haily, Jacob, Vincent, Zackary, Carter, Cole, Jordan, Bayley, Elliott, and a boy Siewert on the way. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, July 2, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home, 11030 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.