Jeannette R. Zanow
1930 - 2020
Jeannette R. Zanow

Milwaukee - (Nee Ludwig) Born to Eternal Life on July 20, 2020, age 89. Preceded in death by her loving husband Melvin. Survived by her dear children Cheryl, Kenneth, Thomas (Debra) and Gary (Terri). Grandmother of James; Steven, Brian, and Nicholas; Dylan and Robyn. Great grandmother of Andrew, Jacob, and two on the way. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Jeannette was a long time cook for MPS.

Visitaiton will be held July 27, 2020 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church (8080 N. 47th Street Brown Deer, WI 53223) from 6PM - 7PM with Services at 7PM. Private burial Pinelawn Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
JUL
27
Service
07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
