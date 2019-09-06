Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Second Home Cemetery
3705 S. 43rd St.
Milwaukee, WI
Jeannette "Jeri" Siegel

Jeannette "Jeri" Siegel

Glendale - Passed away September 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving sister of Donald (the late Dianne) Siegel and Bernard (Harlene) Siegel. Dear aunt of Daniel Siegel, Debra Siegel, Douglas (Kris) Siegel, Sari (Roni) Levy, Michelle (Kevin) McMahon and Benjamin (Jan) Siegel. Further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other loving relatives, and dear friends.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 PM at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
