Jeannette "Jeri" Siegel
Glendale - Passed away September 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving sister of Donald (the late Dianne) Siegel and Bernard (Harlene) Siegel. Dear aunt of Daniel Siegel, Debra Siegel, Douglas (Kris) Siegel, Sari (Roni) Levy, Michelle (Kevin) McMahon and Benjamin (Jan) Siegel. Further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other loving relatives, and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 PM at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019