Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
(nee Axtman) Was reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Bill on Dec. 13, 2019 at age 72. Preceded in death by her mother Elsie, fathers Michael Axtman and Ralph B. Hass, and sister Judy. Special mama of Sheri, Kelly and Billy. Loving grandma "Neannie" and "partner in crime" of Megan, Brittany, Matthew, Norah and William and great-"Neannie" of Margaret and Lydia. Loving sister of Robert and Ralphie and his wife Dawn. Special friend of Grace and Rick, Colleen, Ronnie, Donna, Kathy and Sandy. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. She is also reunited with her many faithful companion pets.

Visitation Mon. Dec. 23, 2019, from 10am until 11:45am with Mass at 12 Noon all at Three Holy Women - Holy Rosary Church, 2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee.

Jeannie and Bill were the owners of Boyce's Irish Springhouse. She in her unique wittiness in both her business and personal life will be cherished by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Three Holy Women Urban Ministry, 1716 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, requested by the family.

"Slainte!"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
