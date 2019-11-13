|
|
Jeannie M. Mauger
Waukesha - (nee Martine). Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, November 10, 2019, age 82 years. High school sweethearts, love of my life and devoted wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Sheree (Keith) Larner, Lorie (Dino) LaPlant and Lisa (Russ) Biddle. Special grandma of Jessica Cherubini, Chad Zaffke, Jason Larner, Ryan, Tiffiny and Tyler Biddle and Kristee (Troy) Silbernagel. Cherished great-grandma of Codi, Joey, and Johnathon Cherubini, Sawyer, Harper, and Frankie Zaffke, and Devon and Luke Silbernagel. Dear sister of Nancy (Bob) Graf and the late Thomas (Penny) Martine. Sister-in-law of Nunzio Maniaci. Aunt of Jan (Michael Dougherty) Dent and Michael (Lana) Leiber. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave.) at 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery- Waukesha. Jeannie loved fashion and Life. She was a loving person to all. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Maryknoll Mission appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019