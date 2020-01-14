|
Jeannine Edwardsen-Granger
(Nee Koza). Passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at age 70. Beloved wife of Jon Edwardsen-Granger, and dear sister of Genevieve (Richard) Jozwiakowski. Cherished mother of Jonathan (Shannon) Granger and Gabrielle (Tom) Gossett. Loving grandmother of Zoe Gossett. Further survived by niece, Nicole, nephew, Steven, many other loving relatives and lifelong friends. A soloist with the prestigious Ruth Page Chicago Ballet and a member of the Milwaukee Ballet, Jeannine was a beautiful and extraordinary ballet dancer and a highly regarded teacher. She will be dearly missed. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020