Colla, Jeannine O. (Nee Greenlee) Entered Everlasting Life Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the age of 90 years surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael S. Loving and caring mother of Gaile (John Krohn) Colla, Jeannine (Michael) Mattson, Sr. and Dr. Michael V. (Beth) Colla. Proud and loving grandmother of Anthony, Beth, Nicholas, David (Kellie) Wunderlich, Jessica and Logan. Adored great-grandmother of Josephine Wunderlich. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shannon Greenlee. Visitation Saturday April 6 from 9:30AM until time of funeral service at 11:00AM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Jeannine retired from Johnson Controls Inc. as a research chemical engineer for 25 years. She was awarded numerous work-related patents. She enjoyed cooking for her family and even published a famous person's cookbook "Dents de Leon" (The teeth of the Lion). Jeannine had a passion for fishing at her family cabin in Northern Wisconsin. She was an animal advocate, and loved her cats. Her last years were spent at Ovation Sarah Chudnow in Mequon, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019