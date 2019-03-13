Services
Jeannine T. Dwyer Notice
Dwyer, Jeannine T. (Nee Parenteau) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving mother of Barbara (Scott) Macpherson. Loving Neene of Katherine and Danielle. Dear sister of Mary Ellen (the late John) Ziebarth and Noe Parenteau. Further survived by many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Jane and Noe Parenteau, sister Renee (Tom) Devine, nieces Gigi and Mary, brothers Johnny and Tommy Parenteau and Jack Dwyer. We find comfort knowing Jeannine is embellishing funny stories for our Lord and with her love on her sleeve is ready to be an angel for those in need. The family would like to give a thank you to Ellen's Home South for their years of kind and compassionate care. Visitation on Friday, March 15 from 2PM until Mass of Christian Burial at 3PM at CHURCH OF THE GESU; 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
