Lubecke, Jeff G. Formerly of Mukwonago, retired in Arkansas. Born February 9, 1952, Born to Eternal Life April 14, 2019, age 67. Preceded in death by his son Bruce J. and father Gregory L. Lubecke. Beloved husband of 44 years to Dawn. Father of Joseph G. and James R. (Jamie) Lubecke. Grandpa of Andrew and Nick. Son of Elizabeth Lubecke. Brother of Mark (Marge), Dean (Sherry), Janice, Diane, Scott (Jackie) and Steven (Lisa) Lubecke. Survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thur. April 25, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd. (Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks south of I 94) from 12 PM until time of Service at 2 PM. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019