Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Lubecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff G. Lubecke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jeff G. Lubecke Notice
Lubecke, Jeff G. Formerly of Mukwonago, retired in Arkansas. Born February 9, 1952, Born to Eternal Life April 14, 2019, age 67. Preceded in death by his son Bruce J. and father Gregory L. Lubecke. Beloved husband of 44 years to Dawn. Father of Joseph G. and James R. (Jamie) Lubecke. Grandpa of Andrew and Nick. Son of Elizabeth Lubecke. Brother of Mark (Marge), Dean (Sherry), Janice, Diane, Scott (Jackie) and Steven (Lisa) Lubecke. Survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thur. April 25, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd. (Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks south of I 94) from 12 PM until time of Service at 2 PM. Private Interment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now