Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Jeff G. "Hog Wild" Wineland

Wineland, Jeff G. "Hog Wild" Of Milwaukee, called home on June 5, 2019, age 60 years. Preceded in death by his father Richard L. Wineland. Dear son of Sarah (nee Sanfilippo) Wineland. Beloved brother of Rich and Shelly Wineland. Loving uncle of Natasha (Jovan) Suarez, Sarah, Porsche and Richie Wineland. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, friends and his best buddy Mia. Jeff was a reitred employee for the City of Milwaukee after 30 years of service. Visitation Saturday, June 15, from 12-3 PM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, a live plant would be desired.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2019
