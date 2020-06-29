Jeff O. YahnkeMukwonago - Was called home after a 3 and ¾ year battle with cancer on June 27, 2020 at the age of 69. He is the loving husband of Nancy Yahnke for 48 years; loving dad of Chad (Adrianne) Yahnke and Craig Yahnke; proud grandpa of Ellie and Edward Yahnke. He is further survived by his brother Douglas (Barbara) Yahnke and his sister Heidi (Barry) Ocello. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Catherine Yahnke.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 11 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 NOON. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.