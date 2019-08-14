Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Jeffery A. "Chopper" Nowak

Jeffery A. "Chopper" Nowak Notice
Nowak, Jeffery A. "Chopper" Saturday, August 10, 2019. Age 60 years. Loving dad of Chase, Stevie Rae and Chance Nowak. Cherished son Sharon (the late James) Walensa and Joseph (Eunice) Nowak. Treasured brother of the late Jodi Nowak (Frank Tenuta) and Jennifer Nowak (Cristal McCollim). Further survived by other family members, friends, co-workers and his granddog Jackson. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 -7 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM. For the past 9 years, Jeff was an employee of the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works. Throughout his life he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, listening to music, declared himself the "South Side Ping Pong Champ" but most importantly spending time with family, especially his children. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
