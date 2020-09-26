1/
Jeffery John Trapp
Jeffery John Trapp

It is with tremendous sadness and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Jeffery John Trapp of Milwaukee, WI on September 20, 2020 at the age of 55.

Jeff will be lovingly remembered forever by his mother Connie Trapp (late father John), his siblings Suzanne (Lyle) Meyer, Todd (Laurie) Trapp, LuAnne Trapp, Lisa Trapp and Tim (Sydne) Trapp, his nieces and nephews Dan, John and Ben Trapp, Cameron and Chelsea Burgin and Marley and Macey Trapp, his cousins - and the many, many others who knew and loved him. Jeff's love of others was matched only by his passion for all Wisconsin sports teams.

Visitation will be held on Friday October 2nd from 3-6pm at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Marquette Avenue in South Milwaukee. Mass will follow at 6pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Jeff's name to the American Heart Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
