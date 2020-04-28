|
Jeffery L. Evans "Pop Pop"
Mount Pleasant - Found peace on April 27, 2020. Age 61.
Loving husband of Carrie L. Evans (née Budney). Proud father of Sabrina (Michael) Stevens, Joshua, Nathan, Spencer, and Brooke. Grandfather of Maverick whom he loved so much!!! Brother of Jim and Tracy. Further survived by many other family members and friends.
You will always be loved, remembered, and missed.
Memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020