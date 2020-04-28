Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery L. "Pop Pop" Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery L. "Pop Pop" Evans Notice
Jeffery L. Evans "Pop Pop"

Mount Pleasant - Found peace on April 27, 2020. Age 61.

Loving husband of Carrie L. Evans (née Budney). Proud father of Sabrina (Michael) Stevens, Joshua, Nathan, Spencer, and Brooke. Grandfather of Maverick whom he loved so much!!! Brother of Jim and Tracy. Further survived by many other family members and friends.

You will always be loved, remembered, and missed.

Memorial to be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline