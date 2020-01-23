Resources
Jeffery Malone Sheahan


1939 - 2020
Jeffery Malone Sheahan Notice
Jeffery Malone Sheahan

1939-2020

On January 21, 2020 Jeff "Doc" peacefully passed away with his daughters by his side. Jeff was the son of Ed and Eileen, who we know, greeted him upon his arrival in to Heaven.

Jeff was born on November 3, 1939. He grew up in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. Jeff was a tremendous athlete and the ultimate sports enthusiast.

Jeff lived most of his life independently, on the eastside of Milwaukee. He loved the city. Jeff was a loud and proud Irishman.

Jeff is survived by six children, Colleen, Bridget (Sean), Patrick, Jeffery (Carolyn), Timmy (Kim), and Michael. Jeff is further survived by two brothers, Terry (Marge) and Dennis, and his little sister Cathy (Mickey). He was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and one great grandson. He will be remembered by many cousins and friends.

A celebration of Jeff's life will take place this summer.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
