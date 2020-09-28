1/1
Jeffery Milton Towne
Jeffery Milton Towne

Passed away suddenly at home due to cardiac arrest on September 25, 2020.

Jeff was a warm, generous man who greatly impacted all he knew. He was vibrant, full of life and opinions with his own flair for the dramatic. He had the biggest heart in the world.

Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Judy; sister, Donna Glover; and nephew, Greg VonRueden.

Jeff is survived by his loving partner, Charlie Tamble; father, Bob; twin brother, Mark; sisters, Barb (Rob) Hodkiewicz and Sharon (Denny) VonRueden; many nieces and nephews; Charlie's extended family; a multitude of close friends; and best friend, Kyle Roach.

Private family services.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
September 29, 2020
