Jeffery Milton Towne



Passed away suddenly at home due to cardiac arrest on September 25, 2020.



Jeff was a warm, generous man who greatly impacted all he knew. He was vibrant, full of life and opinions with his own flair for the dramatic. He had the biggest heart in the world.



Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Judy; sister, Donna Glover; and nephew, Greg VonRueden.



Jeff is survived by his loving partner, Charlie Tamble; father, Bob; twin brother, Mark; sisters, Barb (Rob) Hodkiewicz and Sharon (Denny) VonRueden; many nieces and nephews; Charlie's extended family; a multitude of close friends; and best friend, Kyle Roach.



Private family services.









