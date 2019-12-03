Resources
Jeffrey A. Reimer

Jeffrey A. Reimer Notice
Jeffrey A. Reimer

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, 2019 at the age of 64.

Loving brother of Barbara (Jack) Lee and Jackie Johnson.

Beloved uncle of Amy (Bart) Wagner, Erika (Will) Conner and Josh (Kendell) Lee. Great uncle of Brooke, Ivy, Willow, Lily, Sydney, Scarlett and Beckett.

Jeff will be remembered by other family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Reimer and Gloria Johnson.

Jeff was a long time employee of Pick 'N Save.

We will miss our

tender hearted Jeff.

He loved his family, all people, State Fair, game shows, the news, birthdays, holidays, eating, live music, car racing, small motorized engines, Casper his cat, telling jokes and his favorite holiday of all was, April Fools!

A Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at one of his favorite restaurants.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
