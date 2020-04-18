Services
Jeffrey Alvie Roseland


1969 - 2020
Jeffrey Alvie Roseland
Jeffrey Alvie Roseland

Jeffrey Alvie Roseland passed away April 10, 2020 at the age of 50.

He was born October 31, 1969 in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents Shirley and the late John Roseland.

Jeff was a long-time resident of Pewaukee, and worked as a union sheet metal worker, highly respected in the trades. He was always proud of the projects he worked on and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a big heart and loved his family and friends.

In addition to his mother Shirley he is survived by his siblings Julie (Steve) Bubb, Paul and Jennifer, his nephew Jacob and his nieces Samantha, Sadie and Elleana. He is further survived by his Aunt Kathy, cousins, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Jeff's life will take place at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
