Jeffrey Bob KimballSussex - Born to Eternal Life on July 7, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband to the late Connie. Loving father of Jeff (Nickie), Jennifer (Allen) Weber and the late Mikey Day. Proud grandfather of Alex, Victoria and Kaleb.Jeff retired from John Paul's Buick GMC and an active member of the Friess Lake 25 Sportsmen Club.Visitation Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the funeral home from 3PM until time of the Memorial Service at 5PM.