Luckow, Jeffrey C. Age 62 years, of West Bend. Born to Eternal Life Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Loving son of Judith and the late Thomas Luckow. Dear brother of the late Jerry (Mary Kay) Luckow. Cool uncle of Jennifer and Brent (Jaclyn) Luckow. Proud great uncle of Alyssa, Emma and Avery. Further survived by other relatives and his dear friends. Visitation Monday, April 1 at the funeral home from 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019