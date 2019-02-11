Services
Jeffrey D. Hahn Notice
Hahn, Jeffrey D. Passed Away to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of Nancy Eiche for 35 years. Loving father of Alex and Derrick. Preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Myrtle (Nee Vogt) Hahn. Brother of Becky Bauer and Judy Paasch. Brother-in-law of Karen and James Demmith and Douglas Eiche. Uncle of Lindy Demmith, David and Tori Demmith, Brian Bauer, Robin, Ryan, Randy Dominick and their children. Further survived by cousins and friends. Jeffrey retired from the City of Milwaukee Forestry Department after 31 years. He loved the outdoors, which included fishing, hunting, hiking and gardening. Jeffrey also enjoyed sharing a good conversation and laugh with family and friends. Jeffrey's family will honor his love of life and trees with a private gathering and spring planting memorial in his name. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 11, 2019
