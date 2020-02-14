Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Jeffrey E. Stawicki

Jeffrey E. Stawicki
Jeffrey E. Stawicki

West Allis - Jeff began his journey home on February 13, 2020 at age 68. Loving husband of Gail (nee Verna). "One of a kind" Dad of Courtney (Shawn) Budiac and Jared (Abbe) Stawicki. Proud Papa of 5 grandchildren. Dear brother of Debbie (Mike) Schroeder. Son-in-law of Dolores and the late Edward Verna. He was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, from 4-5:45pm. Celebration of Life at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, https://wiwf.org/about-us/.

"Remember the good times."



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
