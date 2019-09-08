Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Wauwatosa - At rest Friday, September 6, 2019. Age 73. Beloved husband for 50 years of Carol (nee Bogk). Dear father of Carrie (Ken) Alsteen. Proud and loving grandfather of Abigail, Madeline, Finn and Elizabeth Alsteen. Dear brother of Claude (Karen). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gwendolyn York; and his brother, Christian York.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their compassion and care.

Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 1:00pm until time of Memorial Service at 3:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice appreciated.

Jeff was the owner and operator of Jeff York Painting/Accurate, Inc for 45 years. He loved his family, cars and time in Door County.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
