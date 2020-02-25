Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
Jeffrey Hagen, 59, Gillett, passed into Everlasting Light Saturday evening, February 22, 2020 at St. Vincent ICU. He was born March 1, 1960 in Milwaukee to Marvin and Florence (Majeski) Hagen.

Survivors are his wife, Tammy Hagen, Gillett; two sons, Jeffrey S. Hagen, Suring; Andrew (Sherrie) Hagen, Oconto Falls; two grandchildren, David Alstock and Serenity Hagen; six siblings, Wayne, Marvin Jr. (Sandy), Michael, Ronald (Joanne), Deborah and Daniel (Elizabeth) Hagen; his mother-in-law, Darlene Van Egeren, Oconto Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Joseph Van Egeren.

Visitation 11:00am - 1:00pm Saturday 29, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Service at 1:00pm, burial immediately following at St. Anthony Cemetery, Oconto Falls.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
