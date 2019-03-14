|
|
Rischman, Jeffrey J. Entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 40 years. Beloved son of Shari (nee Remmel) (Jim) Adolph. Preceded in death by his father Jerald Rischman. Dear brother of Ryan Rischman (Christine), Tommy (Natalie) Nichol and Debra (Steve) Semrad. Loving uncle of Nick, Bryce, Katie, Charlie and Lily. Also survived by many dear and special friends. Visitation on Saturday, March 16 at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1350 State HWY 175, Hubertus/Richfield, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private family burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019