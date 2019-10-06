Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Schallitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey J. Schallitz


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey J. Schallitz Notice
Jeffrey J. Schallitz

November 20, 1970-September 1, 2019. His moment in time has ended and he joined his father Denis. He left behind his mother Rosalind, brother Steven, sister Denise (James) Lyman. Special nephew to Robert and Gloria Tominsek, many other relatives and dear friends.

Because of his love of life, cats, music and nature we have a tree in his name at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. He will remain in our minds and hearts till our moment of time ends and we will meet again.

Per his wishes there was no funeral.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline