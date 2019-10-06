|
Jeffrey J. Schallitz
November 20, 1970-September 1, 2019. His moment in time has ended and he joined his father Denis. He left behind his mother Rosalind, brother Steven, sister Denise (James) Lyman. Special nephew to Robert and Gloria Tominsek, many other relatives and dear friends.
Because of his love of life, cats, music and nature we have a tree in his name at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. He will remain in our minds and hearts till our moment of time ends and we will meet again.
Per his wishes there was no funeral.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019