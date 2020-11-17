1/
Jeffrey J. Ziglinski
1943 - 2020
Jeffrey J. Ziglinski

Jeffrey Joseph Ziglinski, age 77, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. He was born June 15, 1943 to Joseph and Edna (Olbinski) Ziglinski.

Jeff is survived by his children Todd (Nikki) Ziglinski and Tara (Edgar) Perez, grandchildren Nicholas, Alex, Alyssa, Kendall and Aliyah, and sister Penny (John) Jenks. Special friend of Joal Derse-Dauer. He is further survived by a niece, nephews and other relatives.

Jeff was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved spending time with his dogs, most recently Sadie. Jeff enjoyed bowling, playing cards, swimming in his pool and spending time with friends and family, which included many summers at the cottage in Eagle River. Jeff was a graduate of South Division High School, served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War and worked as a tile setter until he retired in 2003.

There will be a visitation at the Bruskiewitz Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19th from 12:00-2:00 PM, with a short service to follow.

We will conclude with a procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery for burial with military honors.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Memories & Condolences
