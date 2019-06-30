|
Knauer, Jeffrey Of Milwaukee, age 62, passed away with loved ones by his side on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born May 31, 1957 to parents Norman and Leona. Loving father of Nicole (Zachary) Williams, Rebecca (John) Downing and Scott Knauer. Dear brother to Diane (James), Lynn (Kurt), Brian (Ulricka), Cheryl (Isaac), Jenny and Debbie. He will be missed by former wife Sandra Miller, other fond cousins and friends. He enjoyed spending time with grandsons Cooper and Caden, walks on the beach, and boating. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27th from 10am-1pm at The Rotary Building 1150 Baxter St. Waukesha. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019