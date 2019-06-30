Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Rotary Building
1150 Baxter St.
Waukesha, WI
1957 - 2019
Knauer, Jeffrey Of Milwaukee, age 62, passed away with loved ones by his side on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born May 31, 1957 to parents Norman and Leona. Loving father of Nicole (Zachary) Williams, Rebecca (John) Downing and Scott Knauer. Dear brother to Diane (James), Lynn (Kurt), Brian (Ulricka), Cheryl (Isaac), Jenny and Debbie. He will be missed by former wife Sandra Miller, other fond cousins and friends. He enjoyed spending time with grandsons Cooper and Caden, walks on the beach, and boating. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27th from 10am-1pm at The Rotary Building 1150 Baxter St. Waukesha. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
