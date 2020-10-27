1/
Jeffrey M. Reed
Jeffrey M. Reed

Milwaukee - Was taken too soon on October 25, 2020 at the age of 53. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Darlene Reed. Loved husband of Vicki Reed (nee Calderon). Cherished father of Amber (Josh) Willmann, Aimee Reed, Jeremy and Nerissa Calderon. Proud grandpa of Carter, Noah, Brandon, Jordon, and Austin. Great-grandpa of Paige. Dear brother of Laura, Denise, and Brian (Donna). Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and many friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, November 19 starting at 10AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
NOV
19
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
