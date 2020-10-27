Jeffrey M. ReedMilwaukee - Was taken too soon on October 25, 2020 at the age of 53. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Darlene Reed. Loved husband of Vicki Reed (nee Calderon). Cherished father of Amber (Josh) Willmann, Aimee Reed, Jeremy and Nerissa Calderon. Proud grandpa of Carter, Noah, Brandon, Jordon, and Austin. Great-grandpa of Paige. Dear brother of Laura, Denise, and Brian (Donna). Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and many friends.A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, November 19 starting at 10AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.