Jeffrey Martin
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully December 17, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Beloved husband of Kerry (nee Kernan) for 38 years. Loving dad of Karly (Dave) Steinhage and Kendra (Jon) Tiedemann. Dear papa of Harlynn and Morgan. Son of Diane and the late Richard. Brother of Scott (Julie), Mike, the late Kelly Joe, and Shawn (Ashley). Son-in-law of Gerald and Irene Kernan. Brother-in-law of Chris (Orlando) Moreira, Tim Kernan, and the late Mary Daul. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to Vitas Health Care and to Dr. Shankar and staff. In lieu of flowers and donations, please make a memorial to a in Jeff's name. Memorial services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 11:00 am until time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019