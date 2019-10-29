|
Jeffrey Mierendorf
Milwaukee - Found peace on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Father of Brett (Heidi) Mierendorf, Allison (Zach) Katona and Max Mierendorf (fiancée Emily Hansen). Grandfather of Ariel, Jake, Beau, and one on the way. Brother of David, the late James (Doris) and Thomas Mierendorf and Debbie (the late Tom) Snyder. Jeff is also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his companion Christine Ertl.
Jeff was a football star at Wisconsin Lutheran High School. He retired after 25 years of service as a Social Worker for Milwaukee County. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying his yearly trips to Canada.
There will be a time of gathering on Friday, November 1, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Memorial Service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Post #449 of Brookfield appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019