Gudex, Jeffrey Norman Jeffrey "Gooch" Norman Gudex, passed away surrounded by his family August 8, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Beloved father of Amelia "Mali" (Alex) Mottet, Kyra and Leah Gudex. Loving son of Norman. Dear brother of Jerome. Preceded in death by daughter Chloe and mother Lois. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00pm on Friday August 16th at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Ave West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 4:00pm until time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019