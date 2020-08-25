Jeffrey R. Mamayek



Juneau - Jeffrey R. Mamayek - 63 of Juneau, WI, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home. Born on October 1, 1956 in Milwaukee, Jeff was the son of Ralph and Mary Ann Mamayek. After graduating Pius High School he entered trade school and an apprentice program. Once completed, he began working at his family's business, earning Journeyman status with the Local 18 Sheet Metal Workers Union. He took over the business - MFC Mechanical (formerly known as Milwaukee Furnace Company), and spent more than 40 years working in the Milwaukee area, retiring in 2014. Jeff was a very talented and versatile metal worker and mechanical contractor, a gentle, intelligent, and thorough jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, traveling, living in the country, music, and movies. He was a dedicated provider, a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed. Jeff is survived by: his wife Rita; his children Nickolaus Mamayek and Melissa Mamayek; his sisters Nancy, Pat, and Chris; along with many relatives and friends. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Douglas Mamayek. A memorial service in Jeff's honor will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Watertown Community Church. There will be no visitation at the church.









