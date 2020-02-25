Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
Jeffrey Riebow

Brookfield - February 24, 2020 age 75 years. Jeff is reunited with his best friend and wife; Darlene (Nee Weaver). Jeff is survived by his loving daughters, Cheryl (Jon) Printz and Cindy (Steve) Bagin, grandchildren, Jack ( Fiancé Alyssa Schleusner) Printz, Kelsey Printz, Keelyn and Marin Bagin. Brother of Susan (Jim) Broege

A celebration of Jeff's life will take place on Saturday, March 7 at Harder Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Illinois Doberman Rescue www.ildoberescue.com would be appreciated

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2020
jsonline