Jeffrey S. Nettesheim
Born to Eternal Life on September 9, 2020. Age 62 years. Loving husband of the late Susan (nee Kohls) for 30 years. Loving dad of Scott and Nicole (Connor Bechler). Beloved son of David and Rose Marie Nettesheim. Dear brother of Sharon (Steve) Coan and Lori (Dale) Wade. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Jeff worked at the Village of Menomonee Falls for 25 years and retired in December of 2019. He was an avid Packers, Brewers and Marquette fan. Jeff had several hobbies which included learning about history, staying active and taking care of his "grandpug" Walt. He surrounded himself with incredible friends throughout his life. His quick wit and spark kept him young and he will be incredibly missed by all.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 19 at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME - MENOMONEE FALLS from 1PM until time of Memorial Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice
are greatly appreciated. Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required.