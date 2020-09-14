1/
Jeffrey S. Nettesheim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey S. Nettesheim

Born to Eternal Life on September 9, 2020. Age 62 years. Loving husband of the late Susan (nee Kohls) for 30 years. Loving dad of Scott and Nicole (Connor Bechler). Beloved son of David and Rose Marie Nettesheim. Dear brother of Sharon (Steve) Coan and Lori (Dale) Wade. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Jeff worked at the Village of Menomonee Falls for 25 years and retired in December of 2019. He was an avid Packers, Brewers and Marquette fan. Jeff had several hobbies which included learning about history, staying active and taking care of his "grandpug" Walt. He surrounded himself with incredible friends throughout his life. His quick wit and spark kept him young and he will be incredibly missed by all.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 19 at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME - MENOMONEE FALLS from 1PM until time of Memorial Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice are greatly appreciated. Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved