Jeffrey Scott Love
- - Jeffrey Scott Love, a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and jack-of-all-trades died July 31, 2019, at the age of 72 in Fort Collins, CO. Jeff is survived by his two sons Ralph and Jack Love, and his brother Gary Love. He also leaves behind numerous friends and loved ones. Jeff was born in Chicago, IL on September 20, 1947, to William Sylvan and Mary Adeline Love. Growing up he was an athletic young man who was a champion wrestler, yet also a highly intelligent student who evinced a great aptitude for the sciences. He graduated from Lakeland College in Sheboygan, WI with a degree in Physics. While there, he joined the Mu Lambda Sigma Fraternity, where he formed valued friendships that lasted his entire lifetime. In 1972 he married his college sweetheart Mary Anne Blaisdell, and fathered his two sons, Ralph and Jack, in 1975 and 1978 respectively. Jeff deeply loved being surrounded by his entire extended family and a large group of friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and camping and served the community as a Boy Scout Leader. He was an adept craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands and loved working on cars as well as woodworking and home renovation. He was a creative man who loved music and was both an accomplished guitar and a clarinet player. Jeff had a warm, generous heart and was a friend to all who met him, and he actively sought to help others in any capacity. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on September 21 at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha, WI, (262) 524-3540. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Disabled Veterans of America at PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 www.dav.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019