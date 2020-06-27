Jeffrey T. Mente
Jeffrey T. Mente

Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Age 60. Loving father of Macey Mente. Proud grandpa of Colton Mente. Cherished son of (the late Charles) and Patricia Mente. Dear brother of Michael, Joseph (Tracy), Gary (Bonnie) and Steven (Kimberley) Mente. Giving uncle of Katharina and Emily Mente. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Memorial Gathering at Funeral Home, Monday, July 6, 2020, 12-2PM. Memorial Service at 2PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUL
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
