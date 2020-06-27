Jeffrey T. Mente
Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Age 60. Loving father of Macey Mente. Proud grandpa of Colton Mente. Cherished son of (the late Charles) and Patricia Mente. Dear brother of Michael, Joseph (Tracy), Gary (Bonnie) and Steven (Kimberley) Mente. Giving uncle of Katharina and Emily Mente. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Memorial Gathering at Funeral Home, Monday, July 6, 2020, 12-2PM. Memorial Service at 2PM.
Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Age 60. Loving father of Macey Mente. Proud grandpa of Colton Mente. Cherished son of (the late Charles) and Patricia Mente. Dear brother of Michael, Joseph (Tracy), Gary (Bonnie) and Steven (Kimberley) Mente. Giving uncle of Katharina and Emily Mente. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Memorial Gathering at Funeral Home, Monday, July 6, 2020, 12-2PM. Memorial Service at 2PM.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.