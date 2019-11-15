Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Jeffrey "Jeff" Terry

Reunited with his loving parents, Roger and Mary Lou, and brother Michael on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 age 52 years. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (nee Engelman). Loving and proud father of Matthew and Katie. Dear brother of Anne (Bill) Conley, Pete (Maxine) and Jay (Kay). Son-in-law of George and Linda Engelman. Brother-in-law of Jennifer (Kyle) Rausch. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20 from 4-7 PM, sharing of memories at 7:00 PM.

Jeff was the former principal of Bristol School (K-8). If so desired, memorials to Jeff's wife and children would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
