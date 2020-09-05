Jeffry Jon ChristoffersonUnexpectedly entered Eternal Life on September 1, 2020, at the age of 73. Loving father of Abby (Ross) Segel. Proud and cherished Grandpa of Walker and Claire. Beloved brother of Bob (Jan) Christofferson, Tim (Nancy) Christofferson, and Jill (Bob) Finkelstein. Loving uncle to Eric (Joanna) Christofferson, Matt (Kayla) Christofferson, Melissa (Luke) Willets, Brad Finkelstein, and Emily (Dan) Brocki. Former husband of Suzi (nee Stipich) Christofferson. Further survived by other loving relatives, and many, many dear friends.Jeff was born in Chicago, and eventually made Mequon, Louisville, KY and Milwaukee his home. Jeff founded Tramont Corp. and served as President for over 35 years before retiring to Kohler, WI. Through his philanthropy and his time, he supported many organizations, including the Milwaukee Ballet, Children's Hospital, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Milwaukee Art Museum. Before retiring, Jeff was also an active member at the Milwaukee Club, The Town Club, and Ozaukee Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing and spending time with dear friends.Those who were fortunate enough to know Jeff will agree he knew how to live life to the fullest and shared that joy with those around him. In retirement, Jeff spent all the time he could with his family. His daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren were his world. Jeff will be deeply missed by all who knew him.A service honoring Jeff's life will take place on Thursday, September 10th at 1:00PM, at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point, WI 53217. Outdoor reception to follow.