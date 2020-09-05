1/1
Jeffry Jon Christofferson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffry Jon Christofferson

Unexpectedly entered Eternal Life on September 1, 2020, at the age of 73. Loving father of Abby (Ross) Segel. Proud and cherished Grandpa of Walker and Claire. Beloved brother of Bob (Jan) Christofferson, Tim (Nancy) Christofferson, and Jill (Bob) Finkelstein. Loving uncle to Eric (Joanna) Christofferson, Matt (Kayla) Christofferson, Melissa (Luke) Willets, Brad Finkelstein, and Emily (Dan) Brocki. Former husband of Suzi (nee Stipich) Christofferson. Further survived by other loving relatives, and many, many dear friends.

Jeff was born in Chicago, and eventually made Mequon, Louisville, KY and Milwaukee his home. Jeff founded Tramont Corp. and served as President for over 35 years before retiring to Kohler, WI. Through his philanthropy and his time, he supported many organizations, including the Milwaukee Ballet, Children's Hospital, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Milwaukee Art Museum. Before retiring, Jeff was also an active member at the Milwaukee Club, The Town Club, and Ozaukee Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing and spending time with dear friends.

Those who were fortunate enough to know Jeff will agree he knew how to live life to the fullest and shared that joy with those around him. In retirement, Jeff spent all the time he could with his family. His daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren were his world. Jeff will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A service honoring Jeff's life will take place on Thursday, September 10th at 1:00PM, at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point, WI 53217. Outdoor reception to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
01:00 PM
Fox Point Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved