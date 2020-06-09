Jenae Lynn Folts
1963 - 2020
Jenae Lynn Folts

12/22/1963 - 5/31/2020

Beloved sister, aunt, and friend. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Marilyn Folts, and brother, Patrick. Survived by siblings, Julie (Robert) Tennie, Peter, Paul, Jean (William) Folts-Eberle, and John, and many nieces and nephews.

She had the biggest heart; a kind gentle soul. She loved her nieces and nephews and all animals. We'll miss her contagious laugh. She hated to see suffering and was always willing to help others. Even though she never had much, she was always generous and looked for ways to help. She truly appreciated the many friendships she developed over the years.

After enduring many challenging and painful years, she is finally at peace. We cherish the memory of your smile and the better years of love and laughter we shared. We are happy that you are no longer suffering and are reunited with Mom and Dad.

A brief Memorial Service will be held at Grant Park Picnic Shelter 5A in South Milwaukee on Friday, June 19th at 11:00am. Social distancing will be observed and attendees should plan to bring their own chair.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Grant Park Picnic Shelter 5A
