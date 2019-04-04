|
Doak, Jennie (Nee Kruit) A Private Family funeral was held for Jennie Doak, of Colgate, Wisconsin, who went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Jennie, 91, was born November 25, 1927. She is survived by 8 children, Patricia Strobel (Jerrold), Jeanne Smith (William), Beverly Doak, Joanne Millermon, (Roger), Karen Fettig (Michael), Ron (Jayne), John (Tess) and Roger (Debbie), 47 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Jennie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Menomonee Falls, WI and taught Sunday School for 38 years. She loved hiking and camping in the Northwoods of Wisconsin with her family throughout her lifetime. Her greatest joy in recent years was to be surrounded by her family, with her many little great-grandchildren playing at her feet. Jennie was predeceased by her husband, Alexander E. Doak, a son, Alex Doak, and two grandsons, Daniel Fettig and David Fettig.The family wishes to thank Majestic Heights II in Hartford, WI for their compassionate care of their mother for the past two years. Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church Missions Fund (N84 W19049 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019