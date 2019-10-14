|
|
Jennie Frances Reese (nee Bohte)
Jennie was reunited with her beloved husband, Norbert, on October 12, 2019. Jennie was born on January 20, 1928. She leaves behind her two daughters, Diane (Quent) Below and Nancy (Jesse Priesgen) Reese. She is further survived by her nine grandchildren, seventeen great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Jennie lived a long and productive life, taking care of her family while working in retail sales. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Being of Slovenian descent, she loved polkas and dancing with her husband and later with her grandchildren in her kitchen. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 3PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:30 PM. Private interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Heartfelt thanks go out to the kind caregivers at Always Best Care and Seasons Hospice for her end of life needs. And special thanks to her "family" at Summit Woods in Waukesha who took such good care of her for the past three plus years. Love to you all.
