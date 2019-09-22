Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
4217 W Fond Du Lac Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53216
414-442-6912
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
CHRIST KING PARISH
2604 N. Swan Blvd
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
CHRIST KING PARISH
2604 N. Swan Blvd
Wauwatosa - (Nee Zbinden) Found Eternal Peace on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the age of 59 years. Beloved wife for 31 years to Victor Aiello. Loving and devoted mother of Amanda Rose Christel, Anne Josephine Aiello (Drew Zoromski), John Andrew (Amarisa) Aiello and special mom to Natalia. Proud Nana of William and Nicholas. Also survived by other relatives and many good and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at CHRIST KING PARISH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be directed to Jennies favorite charities.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
