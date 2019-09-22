|
|
Jennie Lynn Aiello
Wauwatosa - (Nee Zbinden) Found Eternal Peace on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the age of 59 years. Beloved wife for 31 years to Victor Aiello. Loving and devoted mother of Amanda Rose Christel, Anne Josephine Aiello (Drew Zoromski), John Andrew (Amarisa) Aiello and special mom to Natalia. Proud Nana of William and Nicholas. Also survived by other relatives and many good and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at CHRIST KING PARISH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be directed to Jennies favorite charities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019