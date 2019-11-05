|
|
Jennie Marshall
Born on September 9th, 1918, was born to eternal life on November 5th, 2019, at the age of 101. She was loved and cared for by Janice and Jerry Sutherland for many years and will be missed by the families of her siblings (Marszalkowski, Zajac, Forberger, Skodowski, and Randa). A special thanks to Village at Manor Park and Vitas Hospice for their love and care. Service will be held at Schaff Funeral Home (5920 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis) on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, from noon until 1PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019