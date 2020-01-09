|
|
Jennie Saikie (nee Alioto)
Franklin - Born to Eternal Life January 8, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Beloved mom of Kim (Kurt) Bruck and Dr. Todd (Jody) Saikie. Loving grandma of Stephanie (Brad) Pelo, Brittany Bruck and Bo, Avery, and Shea Saikie. Former wife of Nole Saikie. Further survived by other family and friends. Special thanks to Autumn Leaves of Franklin and Legacy Hospice Care. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020