Franklin - Born to Eternal Life January 8, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Beloved mom of Kim (Kurt) Bruck and Dr. Todd (Jody) Saikie. Loving grandma of Stephanie (Brad) Pelo, Brittany Bruck, and Bo, Avery, and Shea Saikie. Former wife of Noel Saikie. Further survived by other family and friends. Special thanks to Autumn Leaves of Franklin and to Legacy Hospice Care. Funeral services will be held tonight, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
