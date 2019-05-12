Services
Jennifer A. "Jenny" Janke

Jennifer A. "Jenny" Janke Notice
Janke, Jennifer A. "Jenny" Entered into Eternal Glory on May 6 2019, age 44 years. Beloved wife of Mike Janke for 17 years. Loving mother of Christopher and Wesley. Dear daughter of Michael Carpenter and the late Barbara Lovrek. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday May 15, from 4 - 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
