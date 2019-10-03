Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
at the FUNERAL HOME
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
at the FUNERAL HOME
Jennifer E. Schmidt

Jennifer E. Schmidt Notice
Jennifer E. Schmidt

Schmidt, Jennifer E. (nee O'Rourke)

Entered into Eternal Life on September 30, 2019 at the age of 48. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Julie. Daughter of Gary (Karen) O'Rourke and Louise Breitlow. Sister of Nadine O'Rourke. Daughter-in-law of Judy Schmidt. Sister-in-law of Jayne and Jeanine (John). Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday October 4, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 11am until time of memorial service at 1pm.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
